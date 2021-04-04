Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Update

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HSAQ stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,300,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

