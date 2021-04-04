Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $28.75.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

