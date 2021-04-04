Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

