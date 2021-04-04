Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $141.52 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $142.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.