Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Financial Contrast

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 3.22 -$10.89 million N/A N/A MiMedx Group $299.26 million 4.06 -$25.58 million N/A N/A

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group.

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41% MiMedx Group -37.28% -404.08% -58.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.55%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats MiMedx Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and burns; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product for the treatment of wounds related to surgical procedures; EpiCord and AmnioCord that are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts intended for homologous applications; and AmnioFill that consists of particles of connective tissue matrix derived from placental disc and placental membranes. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

