Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XENT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $12,199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $693.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.