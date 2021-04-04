Craig Hallum Trims ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Target Price to $40.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

SSTI stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $434.70 million, a P/E ratio of 162.26, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $754,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

