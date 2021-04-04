Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $196.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Moreover, improving iPhone 12 favors growth prospects of the company. Additionally, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming triggered by coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from radio frequency peers like Qorvo and customer concentration risks remain major headwinds, amid Huawei ban and coronavirus crisis led business impacts. Markedly, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

