Benchmark Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 911.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ultralife by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.