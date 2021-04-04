Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.