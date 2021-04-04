FY2022 EPS Estimates for Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) Cut by Analyst

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.12. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

