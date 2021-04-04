Royal Bank of Canada Raises Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to $39.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRRWF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of PRRWF opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

