CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded CD Projekt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group downgraded CD Projekt from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CD Projekt currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.