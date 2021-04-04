Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

