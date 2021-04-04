Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

