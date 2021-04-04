Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBIO. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

