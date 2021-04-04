Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

