Zacks Investment Research Lowers Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.82.

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Isoray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Isoray by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Isoray by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

