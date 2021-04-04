Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.00

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.08. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 349,200 shares changing hands.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.35.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,232,742. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$89,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,651,687.80. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $160,142 and have sold 254,134 shares valued at $782,140.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

