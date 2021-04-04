Brokers Set Expectations for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $82.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

