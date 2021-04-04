hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.50. hopTo shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.25.

About hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

