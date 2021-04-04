KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03), with a volume of 12,128,330 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £42.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.95.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

