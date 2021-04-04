Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 781,402 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.28 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $465.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.