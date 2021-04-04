Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Z stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Z has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Z in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

