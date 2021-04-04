Piper Sandler Comments on Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on OBNK. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of OBNK opened at $43.00 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

