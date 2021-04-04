Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Grows By 37.1%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,008,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 303,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.