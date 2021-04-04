Raymond James Weighs in on BlackBerry Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackBerry in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.12.

Shares of TSE BB opened at C$10.77 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$4.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$267,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,880. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

