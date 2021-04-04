DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of Commerce Holdings’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BOCH opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

