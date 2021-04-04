Columbia Banking System, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

