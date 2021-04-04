Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Granite Construction Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Granite Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1,090.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

