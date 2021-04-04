BTIG Research Boosts BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target to $87.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $47.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

