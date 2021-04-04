Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $496.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,178,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,458,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

