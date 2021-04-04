Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.03.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.