Warburg Research Reiterates €107.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

