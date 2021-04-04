FY2021 EPS Estimates for 908 Devices Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MASS opened at $52.11 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

