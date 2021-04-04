$115.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report sales of $115.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.70 million. Lannett reported sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $491.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of LCI opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

