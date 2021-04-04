Analyzing Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.88%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 17.03% 8.92% 2.07% Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 4.07 $36.99 million $1.34 10.42 Alpine Income Property Trust $13.23 million 10.07 $3.59 million N/A N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.