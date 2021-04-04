FY2021 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million.

ICBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

