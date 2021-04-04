Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited engages in the production and distribution of beer products in the People’s Republic of China. The Company sells its beer under the trademark of TSINGTAO BEER. The company also engages in prepackaged food accommodation and design, manufacture and distribution of tea beverages. It also offers malt, car rental services, warehousing, packaging, logistic services and travel services. In addition, it imports and exports beer and involves in waste material recycling. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is based in Qingdao, the People’s Republic of China. “

TSGTY stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

