Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

