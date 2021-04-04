HSBC Lowers Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SMSEY opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.