HSBC Lowers Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SMSEY opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.32.
About Samsonite International
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.