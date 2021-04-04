FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PolarityTE, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PolarityTE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32).

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 124.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.