Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

HTBI stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $408.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.41 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

