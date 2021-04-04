FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vivendi SA Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vivendi in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIVHY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

