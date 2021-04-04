West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.44

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$76.44 and traded as high as C$93.40. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$92.40, with a volume of 788,646 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFT shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.44.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

