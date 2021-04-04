USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 64,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

USAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in USA Truck by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 30,142 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

