Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 569,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.46. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.