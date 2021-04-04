Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

YTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.47 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.