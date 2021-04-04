Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.70. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 915,015 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $1,569,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

