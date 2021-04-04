Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MOZ opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$498.75 million and a PE ratio of -58.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.59. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.